Yukon man charged after firing shots in air to disperse crowd

A Yukon man is facing several charges after he allegedly fired shots in the air to try to disperse a crowd of campers near his home last weekend.

In a news release on Friday, RCMP said they were patrolling the Annie Lake Road south of Whitehorse on Saturday. They had received noise complaints and reports of "overcrowding of campers," the release says.

Police said they spoke to a couple of the campers at about 5 p.m., who said the group would leave within the hour.

At 7:30 p.m., police were called back to the area after reports of a firearm going off.

RCMP say they learned that a resident from the area had fired into the air "in an attempt to encourage the group of people gathered nearby to disperse."

Nobody was hurt.

Police went to the man's residence and seized firearms and ammunition.

The 61-year-old suspect is charged with pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, careless use of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was released on conditions, and will appear in court in August.