2 men accused in Whitehorse shooting face more charges

New charges have been laid against two men allegedly involved in Sunday's shooting in downtown Whitehorse, including another count of attempted murder.

One of the men, 35-year-old Malakal Tuel, was earlier charged with attempted murder. He's accused of using a handgun against John Thomas Papequash, who is in hospital in Vancouver.

On Thursday, another charge of attempted murder using a handgun was laid against Tuel. It's alleged he shot at another man, also on Sunday.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning outside the 202 Motor Inn, also known as the Elite Hotel, in downtown Whitehorse. It prompted a police manhunt for the two suspects, who were found and charged by Monday.

Both Tuel and the other accused, 26-year-old Joseph Wuor, are also facing new firearms charges, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

They're also charged with possessing cash as proceeds from crime.

Together, they face a total of 17 charges.

After the shooting, RCMP released these pictures of the two suspects they considered 'armed and dangerous.' (Submitted by RCMP)

Police had earlier identified the men as being from Carcross, but the latest court filing refers to them as having "no fixed address."

Tuel and Wuor made separate appearances by video in Whitehorse court on Thursday afternoon. Their cases were adjourned until Dec. 18.

They will remain in custody until then.