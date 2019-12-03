Charges laid in connection with Whitehorse shooting

Two men are facing firearms charges and one of them has also been charged with assault and attempted murder, in connection to a shooting in downtown Whitehorse early Sunday morning.

Carcross resident Malakal Kwony Tuel, 35, is accused of shooting John Thomas Papequash with a handgun. The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday outside the 202 Motor Inn, also known as the Elite Hotel.

Tuel is also charged with assault for using a weapon on another man, breach of probation, and possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so.

26-year-old Joseph Wuor, meanwhile, is facing two firearms-related charges, as well as breach of probation and possession of a firearm while prohibited. Police say Wuol is also from Carcross, and his alleged offences are listed as happening at or near there.

Tuel's alleged offences are listed as happening in Whitehorse.

The two men made their first court appearance in Whitehorse on Monday evening.

RCMP released this photo of the two suspects they were searching for on Sunday. (Submitted by RCMP)

After Sunday's shooting, RCMP said the victim sustained a "serious, life-threatening gunshot wound," and on Monday said he was in "grave condition."

The incident prompted a police hunt for the two suspects on the weekend, with warnings to the public that the two were "armed and dangerous."

RCMP said there were several witnesses to the shooting, and that police had interviewed people who were in the area at the time.

Both Tuel and Wuol are due back in court on Thursday.