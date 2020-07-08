Whitehorse RCMP charge 3 in sex assault, forcible confinement investigation

Whitehorse RCMP have charged a 36-year-old man with sexual assault and two other people with forcible confinement.

Police arrested three people at a home on Sunday after responding to reports of a sexual assault and forcible confinement, according to an RCMP news release issued on Wednesday.

Officers returned to the home on Monday with a search warrant.

During the search, police say they found "items supporting the sexual assault," along with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police charged Andrew Hollandy, 36, with sexual assault and forcible confinement. Michael Hollandy, 40, and Krystal Feres, 37, were also charged with forcible confinement.

All three remain in custody pending a bail hearing, RCMP say.