Whitehorse police investigating online 'sextortion' scams

Police in Whitehorse are warning people to protect themselves online, after police in the city received a couple of reports of "sextortion."

The term refers to a form of exploitation where victims are threatened with having intimate photos, videos or texts shared online unless they pay up.

The images don't even need to be real, according to police.

RCMP say in one Whitehorse case, images of a victim's face were combined with explicit footage of someone else's body. The victim was then coerced into paying $200 to prevent the footage from being made public.

The Canadian Anti-fraud Centre says some sextortion victims are lured into online relationships through social media or pornographic websites.

Eventually, the victim is encouraged to perform a sexual act on camera. They're later told that it was recorded, and will be released publicly unless the victim pays a fee.

RCMP says the fee is typically $500 or more, but can sometimes start smaller and grow.

Police advise people to protect themselves from sextortion schemes by:

not accepting "friend" requests or engaging in online chat with strangers

being cautious about who they share explicit videos and photos with

denying requests to perform explicit acts over the internet and disabling webcams when they're not in use

ceasing communication with anybody who makes such requests

refusing to comply with any threats

RCMP also advise anybody who's been a target of this type of scam to report it to police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.