Whitehorse's Robert Campbell Bridge to be reduced to single lane at night for 2 weeks

The bridge connecting downtown to the Whitehorse General Hospital and Riverdale will be reduced to a single lane overnight, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning June 20.

The Robert Campbell Bridge will undergo repairs until July 2.

The city said weather permitting, the city's contractor will sandblast and seal the deck of the bridge.

"Commuters will be required to stop at the bridge as flag persons will be controlling the flow of traffic," the said in a news release Friday morning.

"Pedestrians ad cyclists will be redirected to the available side of the bridge, and emergency vehicles will be given priority at all times."