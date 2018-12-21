Body found in Whitehorse's Rotary Park

RCMP in Whitehorse say a person has been found dead at Rotary Park downtown.

Police had blocked off access to the park on Friday morning, and asked the public to avoid the area.

A tarp could be seen covering something in the parking lot, surrounded by pylons.

Police say they're still investigating and they've released no other details.

