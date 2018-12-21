Skip to Main Content
Body found in Whitehorse's Rotary Park

Police said Friday morning that a person was found dead at the downtown park. They're asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Police asking people to avoid area while investigation going on

CBC News ·
A tarp and pylons could be seen in the parking lot at the park on Friday morning. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

RCMP in Whitehorse say a person has been found dead at Rotary Park downtown.

Police had blocked off access to the park on Friday morning, and asked the public to avoid the area.

A tarp could be seen covering something in the parking lot, surrounded by pylons.

Police say they're still investigating and they've released no other details. 

RCMP asked the public to avoid the area as they investigate. (Steve Hossack/CBC)

