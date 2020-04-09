Whitehorse RCMP looking for 2 men after firearm incident

Police in Whitehorse are looking for two young men believed to be involved in an incident where a firearm was reportedly pointed at a motorist.

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, RCMP said they received a complaint about the incident that happened on Robert Service Way, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A suspect vehicle — a dark-coloured Volvo with B.C. plates, according to police — fled from police toward the Riverdale neighbourhood. Officers then set up a checkstop for any vehicles leaving Riverdale.

The empty suspect vehicle was later found and seized by police. The suspects could not be found.

RCMP have identified the suspects as Desmond Dayton Fisher and Benjamin Moody. Both are described as white males with dark hair, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Police say the two are believed to be involved in the drug trade and organized crime. They're asking anybody who knows their whereabouts to not approach them, but instead call 911 or Whitehorse RCMP at 667-5555.