Beware of scammers, police warn prospective renters in Whitehorse

If you're looking for a rental unit in Whitehorse, beware of scammers.

RCMP are warning prospective tenants after someone was duped into paying a damage deposit and first month's rent on an apartment unit that wasn't even vacant.

Police said the person lost more than $2,000 in the scam.

In a news release, RCMP said the victim was attempting to rent a place on Topaz Crescent in the Copper Ridge neighbourhood, from a man who claimed to be in the U.S.

According to police, forms and rental agreements were exchanged and signed, and a move-in date was agreed upon. The deposit and one month rent were sent by e-transfer.

"Everything appeared to be legitimate," the release said.

It turned out, however, that the property was neither vacant nor available for rent.

Similar rental scams have been reported in Whitehorse. Police say victims of fraud should report scams to police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

Similar scams reported in Whitehorse

Police said in these type of scams, by the time victims learn they've been duped, rental ads are usually deleted and the phony landlord no longer be reached.

A similar scam was reported two years ago in Whitehorse, involving online ads for high-end rental properties at very affordable rates. Last year, a young woman also told CBC she'd lost $1,000 while trying to rent her first apartment in Whitehorse.

The release said fraud victims should report scams to police, or to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Police also advise people looking for rentals to schedule a showing of a property to confirm it's available and to never send money to a stranger.