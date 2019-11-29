Whitehorse RCMP looking for suspects in armed robbery at hotel

Whitehorse RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a local hotel.

One of the suspects, possibly a woman, is photographed here. (Submitted by Whitehorse RCMP)

Police say two people with concealed faces entered the back door of the Yukon Inn on 4th Avenue on Wednesday, in a news release sent Friday afternoon.

The two people — one armed with a knife and the other a large stick — went directly to the front desk and demanded money, according to RCMP.

After money was given to the suspect with the knife, police say the individual proceeded to damage the electronics around them.

"[The suspect] cut many of the computer and telephone cables at the front desk and threw electronic devices and computer monitors onto the floor," states the news release.

One suspect is believed to be a woman, described as thin and about six feet tall. The suspect was wearing black pants, a white hoodie, a purple face covering, a black toque, grey fleece gloves and black shoes or boots, say police.

The other suspect is a man who is "somewhat stocky," and "noticeably shorter" than the other suspect. Police say he was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black face covering, blue jeans, black gloves and black shoes or boots. RCMP say there's no photo available of this suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.