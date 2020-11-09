Whitehorse RCMP investigating 'sudden death' downtown

RCMP are investigating a "sudden death" in downtown Whitehorse, after being called to the scene on Sunday.

In a news release sent Monday morning, police said they were called to Black Street in Whitehorse at around 4:15 p.m.

The Yukon RCMP's Major Crime Unit, Whitehorse detachment, and Yukon Coroner's service are still investigating what happened.

"There is no concern for public safety at this time and the investigation into this incident is continuing," said the release.