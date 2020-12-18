Whitehorse RCMP asking public's help in finding missing man

Whitehorse RCMP are asking the public's help in finding Jake Harper, 33, who was last seen at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter on Dec. 12, it said in a Friday news release.

Police describe Harper as a First Nations male, five feet six inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"He is known to frequent both Whitehorse and Haines Junction," the release states.

Whitehorse RCMP are asking anyone with information about Harper's whereabouts to contact them at 867-667-5555.