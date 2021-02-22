Whitehorse RCMP officer assaulted, witnesses step up to help, police say

A Whitehorse RCMP officer was allegedly assaulted while on duty last week.

According to a news release, last Thursday the officer was in the middle of interviewing a witness, when the suspect being investigated came back to the scene and assaulted the officer.

"A struggle ensued," the release said.

The suspect disabled the officer's portable radio, and then tried to disarm him, police say.

"People who witnessed the struggle came to the assistance of the police officer by helping to restrain the suspect and calling 911," the statement said.

"Police and the people who assisted were able to de-escalate the situation and take control of the situation peacefully."

The suspect, who is a 40-year-old Whitehorse man, was arrested and taken into custody.

The statement said he continued to threaten guards and police officers when he was arrested.

The police officer had minor injuries and was treated in the hospital. No one else was injured.

The man was charged with assaulting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

The RCMP officer was investigating an assault at the time. RCMP asked anyone who witnessed the "original assault" to contact victim services at 867-667-8500 or the Women's Transition Home's crisis line at 867-668-5733.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged assault on the officer is asked to contact the Whitehorse detachment at 867-667-5551.

CBC is not naming the suspect as it is unlikely to follow the case through to its closure.