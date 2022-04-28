Whitehorse RCMP asking public's help in finding missing woman

Whitehorse RCMP are asking the public to help them find Cathy Gignac.

In a news release Thursday, the RCMP said the Whitehorse resident was reported missing on March 30, 2022, after her family had not heard from her "in an extended period of time," and that they weren't able to get in touch with her.

"Family and friends report that it is out of character for Cathy to be out of contact for this long," the release states.

Gignac is described as a Caucasian woman with red hair and green eyes who is about five feet, five inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

Anyone who has information about her is asked to contact either the Whitehorse RCMP at 667-5551 or Crimestoppers at 667-6715 or at crimestoppersyukon.ca.