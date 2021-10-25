Whitehorse RCMP asking public's help to find missing woman

Whitehorse RCMP are asking the public's help in finding a woman who was reported missing and last seen in the city on Oct. 21.

Shavohn Bowe, 31, is described as a First Nations woman with brown hair and brown eyes, who is five feet five inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds, according to an RCMP news release.

"Ms. Bowe's family and police are very concerned for her health and well-being," the release states.