Whitehorse RCMP searching for missing man

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for help to find a man last seen in the city on Tuesday.

Police say they're looking to contact 22-year-old Guled Warfa to confirm his well-being.

He's described as being six feet tall, about 140 pounds, with a thin build and dark complexion. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.