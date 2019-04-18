Whitehorse RCMP seize 39 grams of crack cocaine, lay trafficking charges

RCMP in Whitehorse say they seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine after finding a man passed out in a vehicle on Thursday.

In a press release Friday, RCMP say they responded to a complaint about the man at about 8:50 a.m. on Rogers Street.

The man, who's 29 years old and from Mayo, was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, prohibited driving, failing to comply with a probation order, and obstruction.

The man was released on conditions after appearing in court.

He's scheduled to appear back in court on May 1.