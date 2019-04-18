Whitehorse RCMP seize 39 grams of crack cocaine, lay trafficking charges
RCMP in Whitehorse say they seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine after finding a man passed out in a vehicle on Thursday.
In a press release Friday, RCMP say they responded to a complaint about the man at about 8:50 a.m. on Rogers Street.
The man, who's 29 years old and from Mayo, was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, prohibited driving, failing to comply with a probation order, and obstruction.
The man was released on conditions after appearing in court.
He's scheduled to appear back in court on May 1.