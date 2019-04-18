Skip to Main Content
Whitehorse RCMP seize 39 grams of crack cocaine, lay trafficking charges
North·New

Whitehorse RCMP seize 39 grams of crack cocaine, lay trafficking charges

RCMP in Whitehorse say they seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine, after finding a man passed out in a vehicle on Thursday.

RCMP say they responded to a complaint about the man at about 8:50 a.m. on Rogers Street

CBC News ·
RCMP in Whitehorse say they seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine, after finding a man passed out in a vehicle on Thursday. (RCMP)

RCMP in Whitehorse say they seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine after finding a man passed out in a vehicle on Thursday.

In a press release Friday, RCMP say they responded to a complaint about the man at about 8:50 a.m. on Rogers Street.

The man, who's 29 years old and from Mayo, was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, prohibited driving, failing to comply with a probation order, and obstruction.

The man was released on conditions after appearing in court.

He's scheduled to appear back in court on May 1.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|