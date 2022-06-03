RCMP believe missing woman may be in Whitehorse

Whitehorse RCMP said a woman who was reported missing more than two months ago may be in the city.

In a news release Thursday, Whitehorse RCMP also said Cathy Gignac may not be aware that she's considered missing.

Police said Gignac's family and friends report that it's out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

"Police simply want to connect with her in order to confirm her wellbeing," the release states.

Gignac is described as a Caucasian woman with red hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet, five inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

Police said in the release that the investigation about Gignac's whereabouts is not "associated [with] any other active missing person investigation that Whitehorse RCMP is currently investigating."

Anyone who has information about Gignac is asked to contact either the Whitehorse RCMP at 667-5551 or Crimestoppers at 667-6715 or at crimestoppersyukon.ca.