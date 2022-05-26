Whitehorse RCMP asks for public's help in finding assault suspect

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in an assault near the Black Street stairs.

In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP said that just after midnight on May 19, a male assaulted a female who was walking near the stairs.

Police said the male "was interrupted and chased away by several others in the area."

The RCMP arrived in the area shortly after the alleged assault. It canvassed the area but didn't find anyone who matched the description.

Police are looking for a male, about 30 to 40 years old, who is approximately five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants, a black cap and white running shoes.

The RCMP are asking anyone who can help identify the male to contact them directly at 667-5555 or through Crimestoppers at 667-6715 or at crimestoppersyukon.ca.