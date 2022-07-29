Whitehorse RCMP ask public's help to find Alberta couple

Whitehorse RCMP are asking the public's help in finding an Alberta couple who were last known to be in the territory's capital until July 20 or 21 before heading south on the Alaska Highway.

Owen and Susan Konski, both in their early 60s, were reported missing on Wednesday.

"They are believed to be driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck with an Alberta license plate and towing a fifth wheel travel trailer. The trailer is about 30 feet long," the RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Police said attempts to contact the couple since July 19 haven't been successful and that their family is concerned for their safety.

According to the news release, the Konskis are believed to be traveling back to Alberta.

"Police have done patrols in areas along the highway and followed up on other leads without locating the couple to this point," states the release.

Susan Konski is described as being five feet six inches tall, with long white hair and green eyes.

The release says Owen Konski is a Caucasian man with medium-length grey/white hair, grey eyes and a goatee. He wears glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts to contact their local police detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).