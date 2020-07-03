Whitehorse RCMP seek help identifying arson suspect

Whitehorse RCMP are asking the public to help identify a person they suspect was involved in a vehicle fire.

At 2:45 a.m. on June 22, police were called to a vehicle fire at the Best Western hotel, says an RCMP news release issued Friday.

It says when they arrived, the box of a white truck was engulfed in flames.

The suspect police are looking for is described as male with a "medium skin tone" and between the ages of 15 and 25. They say he was wearing a black Puma jacket, black jogging pants, black flip flops and riding a blue mountain bike.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Whitehorse detachment.