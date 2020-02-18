Co-owner says Whitehorse's newest hotel will fill 'real need'

It's the first major hotel to be built in Whitehorse in nearly 50 years, and it's almost ready for check-ins.

"Oh yeah, we're just about there," said Doug Gilday of NGC Builders, who's also a co-owner of the Raven Inn.

Construction on the Second Avenue building began in 2018. The hotel has 57 units — 38 hotel rooms, and 19 privately owned rental suites on the upper floors.

The suites were pre-sold to investors, to help fund the building's construction.

The building will also have a bar and restaurant.

Gilday says the goal has been to open in time for the Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse next month. The games run from March 15 to 21, and will bring hundreds of visitors to town. Gilday says all rooms are already booked for that week.

On Monday, furniture was being moved in. Rooms were painted and flooring was down in many areas, but finishing touches, like tiling, needed to be finished.

Gilday says fire alarm and air-testing specialists were among those working in the building on Monday, finishing the details before the building can open.

He says it's been a lot of work over the last couple of years.

Construction of the hotel began in the summer of 2018. (Submitted by Raven Inn Whitehorse Inc.)

"It feels incredibly stressful but really exhilarating at the same time — because it is a magnificent building and functionally it's come together," he said.

"I think it serves a real need in the market and the community, so it's pretty exciting."

According to Tourism Yukon's 2018 year-end report, the occupancy rate for hotels in the territory was about 64.4 per cent that year. Peak occupancy rates were about 91 per cent, in June, July and August — a slight increase over the same months in 2017.