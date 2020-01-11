Whitehorse police arrest man who assaulted 4 in apartment, fled on foot

RCMP say they've arrested a 50-year-old man for aggravated assault after an early morning foot chase in Whitehorse.

According to a Friday news release, Whitehorse RCMP responded to a complaint of a disturbance at an apartment building on Front Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Herman Peter Thorn, 50, allegedly assaulted four residents of a single unit, ranging from 17 to 76 years old, inflicting "significant ... [but] non-life threatening" injuries.

"Drugs and alcohol were a factor," the release states.

When police arrived, Thorn fled over the balcony and ran away on foot, the release reads. He was caught "a short distance away."

Police say Thorn "uttered some threatening comments to a police officer and was combative" during processing at the Whitehorse Correction Centre, and an officer was injured in the process of transferring him to a cell.

Thorn has now been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of uttering threats. He's also charged with one count of resisting arrest and five counts of breach of probation.

Thorn will appear in court on Jan. 22.