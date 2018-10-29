Cloudy weather a major factor in Whitehorse pilot's death: coroner's report

Yukon's chief coroner has determined that cloudy weather and a loss of visibility were major factors in the plane crash death of a Whitehorse pilot in a remote area north of Faro last fall.

On Sept. 2, 2017, 31-year-old Justin Kolla was flying a single-engine aircraft from Whitehorse to Russell Creek, about 60 kilometres north of Faro, Yukon. He was leaving for a three-day hunting trip.

Kolla's plane went down on Mount Menzie, about 10 kilometres from his destination.

According to the coroner, Kolla was flying one of a pair of Champion 7GCB aircraft, each with only one pilot on board. Both aircraft were flying using VFR (Visual Flight Rules), and weather forced them to take a route over lower terrain.

The two aircraft reportedly lost contact around 1:20 p.m., and when Kolla didn't arrive at Russell Creek, the other pilot backtracked and found the crash site.

RCMP were notified later that afternoon. Kolla's body was found at the site.

Kolla died in a crash in September 2017 in a remote area of Yukon. The aircraft hit a mountain near Russell Creek, north of Faro. (Mapcarta.com)

In her judgment, Chief Coroner Heather Jones wrote that "deteriorating weather and pilot disorientation were major factors contributing to this death."

The report said Kolla flew into clouds about two hours into his flight and lost visual reference to the ground. He became disoriented about the position of his aircraft and lost control.

The aircraft crashed in the south face of Mount Menzie. Kolla sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

According to the report, evidence showed his aircraft was still set to cruise settings when it hit the ground. The coroner wrote this suggests Kolla was "disorientated with regard to his position."

All toxicology results were negative, according to the report.

