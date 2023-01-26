Whitehorse residents say no to hogs in their neighbourhood

Some residents of a Whitehorse subdivision are asking the city to change its zoning bylaw after their neighbours apparently expressed interest in adding pigs to their hobby farm.

Sarah Johnson and Kevin Embacher, who live in the Raven's Ridge subdivision, said their neighbours already have goats and chickens on their property. They said other neighbours have heard that those residents intend to add two or three pigs.

Johnson and Embacher said they have no issue with having goats and chickens in the neighbourhood, but told city council on Monday they don't want pigs.

They presented a petition which they said has 40 signatures to city council at Monday night's standing committee meeting.

Johnson and Embacher told councillors they're concerned pig waste will increase nitrate levels in the local groundwater. They also said they were concerned the animals could attract predators to the neighbourhood and cause a disturbance.

"We did not sign up for extensive agricultural activities in our neighbourhood," Johnson said in her presentation.

Johnson and Embacher want the city to amend its zoning bylaw to have tighter regulations around hobby farming in the neighbourhood.

'We don't often get the pig question,' mayor says

Andy and Lisa Preto, who own the hobby farm, don't currently have pigs on the property.

The Pretos were not at Monday's meeting, and they declined an interview with CBC News and didn't give details of their plans. But in a message to CBC, they said they'd been in touch with authorities to make sure they're in compliance with bylaw and regulations.

They said they'd reached out to the city and several Yukon government departments. Authorities told them they were currently in compliance with regulations, apart from one minor issue that they are working to resolve, they said. They would not specify what that issue was.

Raven's Ridge is zoned as country residential, but the lots are somewhat smaller than other country residential areas within city limits. It's currently permitted to keep livestock, including swine, on properties in the subdivision, according to the city's existing zoning bylaw, and animal control bylaw.

Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott said homeowners would still need to get permits from the city to add livestock.

"We don't often get the pig question. But we know that in the city of Whitehorse, there are certain areas that do allow that, do allow some hobby farming," she told reporters following Monday's meeting.

"I think you can see throughout the city of Whitehorse, certainly in the more rural parts of it, that we allow that and we welcome that."

Cabott said council would get more information on the issue before making any decisions or changes to regulation.