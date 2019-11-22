Pedestrian killed while using crosswalk in downtown Whitehorse

A Whitehorse man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in the city's downtown on Thursday.

Yukon's coroner has identified the man as 48-year-old Merle Gorgichuk. He was crossing Second Avenue at Elliott Street using a signed crosswalk when he was hit.

In a news release on Friday, police said the truck was travelling southbound on Second Avenue, and the driver failed to stop at the crosswalk.

The collision happened just before noon. Gorgichuk was taken to hospital by ambulance, and died of his injuries soon after.

The driver and passenger in the pickup were not injured.

Police and the coroner are still investigating.