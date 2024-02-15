Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision in downtown Whitehorse

Police in Whitehorse are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle downtown on Tuesday morning.

In a news release, RCMP say it happened on Second Avenue near Ogilvie Street, at around 9:10 a.m.

The pedestrian was injured and taken to hospital. Police said they would not provide any further information about the nature of the person's injuries.

The release says the cause of the collision is still under investigation and that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors.

Police are asking anybody who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them at 667-5555.