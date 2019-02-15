Teens charged in drive-by paintball attack to go through rehabilitative justice program

Three teenaged boys charged last fall after drive-by paintball shootings in Whitehorse have agreed to participate in an alternative justice program, in exchange for having the charges against them dropped.

The three youth, who were 17 years old at the time of their arrest in October, cannot be named under provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the teens were charged in connection with two paintball shootings — one downtown and one in Riverdale.

The Riverdale incident involved a nine-year-old girl walking home from school. She said a car pulled up to her and someone shot her in the arm, leaving a painful welt. The car then drove off, she said.

The three boys were later charged with assault with a weapon, assault, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

In the Youth Justice Court of Yukon on Thursday, they accepted an extrajudicial sanction agreement. It's a process agreed to by lawyers, victims, their families, and community stakeholders, and can involve restorative meetings, counselling and work service.

A paintball gun. The three boys were charged with assault with a weapon, assault, and possession of a weapon.

If the teens comply with the agreement, the charges against them will be dismissed.

The three teens are scheduled to return to court in May for an update on their progress.

"You've got an opportunity here ... don't screw up," Justice of the Peace Sharman Morrison told the boys in court on Thursday.

"Complete the [program], otherwise you'll end up back here."

