Whitehorse prepares for what could happen, with simulated emergency

People in Whitehorse may see some military activity around the city on Wednesday — but it's only a drill. Canadian Forces and local emergency workers will be conducting exercises to help prepare for the worst.

It's part of this year's Operation Nanook-Tatigiit.

"It's a busy day, you'll see them conducting search and rescue, you may see soldiers in uniform going door-to-door. It won't be uncommon to see helicopters, or possibly even military aircraft up in the air," said Lt.-Col. Hope Carr, task force commander for Operation Nanook-Tatigiit.

Canadian Forces staff will be out between Carcross and Whitehorse. The annual training exercise has focused more on wildfires this year, as more than 150 military personnel are in Yukon.

Military personnel and firefighters speak with a resident of Whitehorse on Tuesday. Exercises have focused on preparing for a wildfire, which includes mapping neighbourhoods for potential risks and resources such as creeks and small lakes. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Practicing evacuation order

Wednesday's drill will see emergency crews and volunteers pretend there's a major wildfire near the Whitehorse subdivisions of Cowley Creek and Mary Lake.

The scenario will also include a mock evacuation with volunteers, complete with a reception centre for evacuees and a mobile clinic set up at the Canada Games Centre.

Residents of the affected neighbourhoods have already been informed about the exercise, at local meetings.

Chris Green, deputy fire chief with the Whitehorse Fire Department says the military presence has helped expand firefighters' wildfire preparation and helped them accomplish more work.

"We're really testing our evacuation plan for the city," he said.

Firefighters walk in the Cowley Creek subdivision on Tuesday, preparing for Wednesday's exercise. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

On Tuesday, firefighters and military personnel went door-to-door in the Cowley Creek and Mary Lake subdivisions of Whitehorse assessing properties for wildfire risk.

Green says firefighters also made note of creeks or lakes which could be used to pump water.

"This structural triage is, basically, identifying if a property or a group of properties can be saved in the event of a wildfire," he said. "It also helps identify those available resources," he said.

Green said that firefighters are able to provide recommendations, but don't have legal power to make residents cut down trees or change things on their properties.

"All we can do is educate," he said.