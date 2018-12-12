Even dying will cost more, as Whitehorse looks to raise taxes and fees next year

City taxes and fees are set to go up next year in Whitehorse — even dying will cost you more.

Whitehorse city council presented its 2019-2021 operating and maintenance budget for first reading, on Monday.

The $81.3 million budget for 2019 would see increases in residential taxes, solid waste, water, and sewer rates, and cemetery fees.

Last year's operating budget was $77 million, and $73 million in 2017. The budget allocates cost of services such as snow removal or transit.

Residential taxes will increase by 2.3 per cent for 2019, meaning the average homeowner would pay $69 more next year. The average resident for 2019 will pay $2,474 in taxes, according to the budget.

The budget calls for a further 2.3 per cent increase in residential taxes in 2020, and again in 2021. According to the budget, the average Whitehorse homeowner can expect to pay another $56 in 2020 on top of the 2019 increase. In 2021, it would be another $59.

"It is necessary action in order to cover the essential services for our growing community," Mayor Dan Curtis said at Monday's council meeting.

About half of the operating budget is funded through taxes and the rest comes from fees and government grants, according to Curtis.

The average commercial property will pay an additional $363 in taxes next year, but this is almost 50 per cent lower than the 2018 commercial tax increase.

Residential monthly charges for curbside garbage collection will also increase next year, from $11.05 per household per month, to $12.48.

"Waste costs money," Curtis said.

Budget documents indicate that the amount of waste the city deals with has increased by 53 per cent per capita since 2000.

'Waste costs money,' said Mayor Dan Curtis. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

When it comes to water and sewer, residents who pay a flat rate per month will see their bills rise next year from $82.14 to $84.41, a 2.76 per cent increase. Metered residents will see a comparable increase.

The city's justification for the increase is to keep up with additional costs. The budget says waste collection, water and sewer is funded by residents who use the services.

As for cemetery costs, a casket with internment permit fees is going up by $24.50, to $1,658.90, and plot purchase and reservation certificates will go up by $10.50, to $709.90.

A public input session on the budget will be held at Whitehorse city hall on Jan. 14.