Whitehorse needs a new road closure bylaw if it wants a summer town square

If Whitehorse wants to keep cars off part of Main Street this summer, the city needs a new bylaw.

City council is considering a one-block, pedestrian-only town square in the city's downtown core from June to mid-September — a pilot project that would see that portion of the road closed to vehicle traffic — but current bylaws don't allow for a lengthy road closure.

The closure would affect the stretch between 2nd Avenue and Front Street, as well as two alleys.

At Monday's standing committee meeting, city staff said they're still gathering information on how much such a road closure would cost, but economic development coordinator Stephanie Chevalier said they're estimating the city could lose a maximum of $75,600 in parking fees over the 16-week closure, since there are 30 paid parking metres in the area.

"It is a bit early for now to assess costs," she noted.

There are also several accessible parking spaces, which the pilot project could render inaccessible.

A map from the city, included in Monday's committee agenda package, shows the part of Main Street that would be blocked off for pedestrian use only. (City of Whitehorse)

Coun. Ted Laking noted the lost parking revenue could be offset by a boost in revenue for businesses in the area.

He pointed to Toronto's version of this project, which he said brought in far more money to businesses than the city spent.

"Granted, it is lost revenue. I do like to think of it as a bit of an investment on the city's part in economic development in our community," he said.

"And it's a pilot project — so perhaps it works, and perhaps it doesn't, but we are trying some new and unique things."

No decisions were made Monday. Mike Gau, the director of development services, said staff would be aiming for the end of May to get all the information to council about the project, its costs, and feedback the city has received.

That feedback so far has been largely in the form of more than 1,500 responses to a survey .

"I believe this is a record-setting survey, as far as total amount of responses," Gau said.

Responses — including from more than 250 businesses — were largely in favour of the project, Chevalier said.

Gau said they'll be having more conversations with affected businesses and property owners this week.