Voting day in Whitehorse hits some bumps

Municipal election day in Whitehorse hit some bumps with missing privacy screens, old ballots and computer glitches all causing headaches for election officials and voters.

City residents went to the polls Thursday to elect a new mayor and council.

'People have been remarkably patient,' said returning officer Norma Felker. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

Polls were scheduled to open across the city at 8 a.m., but four deputy returning officers didn't show up on time at their polling stations.

"We did have a couple of polling stations that opened late as a result, and as you can imagine, if people don't show up as they're supposed to, it has a bit of a ripple effect," said city spokesperson Myles Dolphin.

One polling station, at the Canada Games Centre, was also missing some key equipment at first — the privacy screens that serve as individual voting booths.

And one station accidentally opened a box of 2015 ballots. Officials said the first one was rejected by the voting machine, and that voter was then given a proper ballot.

The city's returning officer, Norma Felker, also said the ​internet went down in some places, but it didn't cause any major problems and won't affect the vote results.

"People have been remarkably patient. They just know — technology, some things happen," Felker said.

She said one voter lost his temper, but that's because he didn't want to show his ID — a requirement to vote in the city election.

"If you don't want to give your ID, too bad, so sad, go away," Felker said.

Polls in all Yukon municipal elections close at 8 p.m.