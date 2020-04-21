Whitehorse police looking for woman missing since Friday

Whitehorse RCMP are asking the public help to find 28-year-old Ayla Sanders, last seen on April 17 in Whitehorse. (RCMP) RCMP in Whitehorse are asking the public for help to find a woman last seen on Friday.

Police say 28-year-old Ayla Sanders was last seen as she left her home in the city's downtown area. She was believed to be travelling on foot.

She's described as being five feet eight inches tall and weighing about 108 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anybody with information should call RCMP at 867-667-5555.