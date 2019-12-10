Skip to Main Content
Whitehorse RCMP ask for help to find missing woman
Whitehorse RCMP are asking for help to find 59-year-old Trudy Tom, last seen in the city on Friday.

59-year-old Trudy Tom last seen Friday at Northland Trailer Park, police say

Police are asking for help to find 59-year-old Trudy Tom in Whitehorse. (RCMP)

Yukon RCMP are looking for a Whitehorse woman last seen in the city on Friday.

In a news release, police say 59-year-old Trudy Tom may be driving a 2019 black Jeep Cherokee with licence plate number ATM81. She was last seen at Northland Trailer Park.

Whitehorse RCMP are asking anybody with information to call them at 667-5555. 

