Whitehorse RCMP ask for help to find missing woman
Whitehorse RCMP are asking for help to find 59-year-old Trudy Tom, last seen in the city on Friday.
59-year-old Trudy Tom last seen Friday at Northland Trailer Park, police say
In a news release, police say 59-year-old Trudy Tom may be driving a 2019 black Jeep Cherokee with licence plate number ATM81. She was last seen at Northland Trailer Park.
Whitehorse RCMP are asking anybody with information to call them at 667-5555.