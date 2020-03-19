RCMP ask for help to find missing Whitehorse teen
Whitehorse RCMP say 14-year-old Ava Dedon was last seen going for a walk in the Copper Ridge area on Wednesday evening.
14-year-old Ava Dedon last seen Wednesday evening, going for walk in Copper Ridge area
Whitehorse RCMP are looking for a teenager missing since Wednesday evening.
Police say 14-year-old Ava Dedon was last seen at about 6:30 p.m., going for a walk in the Copper Ridge area.
She's described as Métis, with dyed red hair, dark brown eyes and a nose ring. She's approximately five feet tall, and 100 lbs.
RCMP say Dedon was wearing a black jacket with a Glacier Bear logo, blue jeans and Converse shoes.
Anybody with information is asked to call police at 867-667-5555.