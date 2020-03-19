Skip to Main Content
RCMP ask for help to find missing Whitehorse teen
Whitehorse RCMP say 14-year-old Ava Dedon was last seen going for a walk in the Copper Ridge area on Wednesday evening.

Whitehorse RCMP released these two images of 14-year-old Ava Dedon, who was last seen Wednesday evening in the Copper Ridge area. They're asking anybody with information on Dedon's whereabouts to contact them. (RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP are looking for a teenager missing since Wednesday evening.

Police say 14-year-old Ava Dedon was last seen at about 6:30 p.m., going for a walk in the Copper Ridge area.

She's described as Métis, with dyed red hair, dark brown eyes and a nose ring. She's approximately five feet tall, and 100 lbs.

RCMP say Dedon was wearing a black jacket with a Glacier Bear logo, blue jeans and Converse shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to call police at 867-667-5555. 

