RCMP ask for help to find missing Whitehorse teen

Whitehorse RCMP are looking for a teenager missing since Wednesday evening.

Police say 14-year-old Ava Dedon was last seen at about 6:30 p.m., going for a walk in the Copper Ridge area.

She's described as Métis, with dyed red hair, dark brown eyes and a nose ring. She's approximately five feet tall, and 100 lbs.

RCMP say Dedon was wearing a black jacket with a Glacier Bear logo, blue jeans and Converse shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to call police at 867-667-5555.