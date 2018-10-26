Whitehorse police searching for man last seen a month ago

RCMP in Whitehorse are searching for 42-year-old Graham Everitt, last seen a month ago.

According to police, Everitt's family and friends have said the missing man is much thinner than he appears in this photo provided by RCMP. Police say a more recent photo of Everitt is not available. (RCMP)

In a news release on Friday, police say they've received several tips after alerting the public a couple of weeks ago, about Everitt's disappearance. They've followed leads in Yukon, northern B.C. and elsewhere, but with no luck.

Everitt was last seen on Sept. 25 in Whitehorse.

RCMP have been doing "extensive ground searches" of the Yukon River shoreline with help from a police dog. Earlier this month, a backpack belonging to Everitt was found near the riverbank downtown and turned in to police.

On Wednesday, officers also searched the river area for several hours, from a helicopter.

RCMP are asking anybody with information about where Everitt might be, to contact them at 667-5555.