Whitehorse RCMP locate 35-year-old missing man
RCMP in Whitehorse say they have found a 35-year-old missing man.
In a news release sent Sunday afternoon, police said they located the man who they said was missing over an hour earlier.
Earlier that afternoon, police said they were concerned about Kyle Grimson's well-being, and that they thought he could be in the Riverdale area of Whitehorse.
Police thanked those who helped find the man.