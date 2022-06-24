Whitehorse's Millennium Trail set to reopen Friday

Whitehorse's Millennium Trail along Robert Service Way is set to reopen Friday morning.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, the City of Whitehorse said the section between Jeckell and Drury Streets will also reopen but parking won't be allowed in the area, for now.

The reopening of the trail along Robert Service Way comes one week after the city reopened the road to traffic. It had been closed since April 30, when about 2,000 cubic metres of sand, silt and clay fell from the escarpment across the road, the adjoining trail and into the Yukon River.

Since then, at least three other landslides have taken place elsewhere along the escarpment, prompting the city to close off several areas downtown.

The city said it expects those areas to remain closed until at least July 1.