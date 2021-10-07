Skip to Main Content
Whitehorse mayoral candidates meet for CBC forum

Whitehorse mayoral candidates Patti Balsillie, Laura Cabott and Samson Hartland participated in a CBC election forum on Monday evening.

Patti Balsillie, Laura Cabott and Samson Hartland running in Thursday's election

Patti Balsillie, Laura Cabott and Samson Hartland are all running to be mayor of Whitehorse. On Monday, they participated in a forum hosted by CBC. (Submitted/Alistair Maitland/CBC)

With just three days before voting day, Whitehorse's mayoral candidates participated in a forum on Monday evening hosted by CBC Yukon.

All three mayoral candidates — Patti Balsillie, Laura Cabott and Samson Hartland — took part. They met in the CBC Yukon studio in Whitehorse.

CBC reporter Chris Windeyer hosted the forum, which included questions submitted by voters.

The winner in Thursday's election will be the city's first new mayor in nearly a decade. Mayor Dan Curtis decided not to run this year, after three terms in office.  

Cabott and Hartland have both sat on city council while Balsillie is new to city politics.

