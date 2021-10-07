Whitehorse mayoral candidates meet for CBC forum

With just three days before voting day, Whitehorse's mayoral candidates participated in a forum on Monday evening hosted by CBC Yukon.

All three mayoral candidates — Patti Balsillie, Laura Cabott and Samson Hartland — took part. They met in the CBC Yukon studio in Whitehorse.

CBC reporter Chris Windeyer hosted the forum, which included questions submitted by voters.

Watch CBC Yukon's Whitehorse election forum:

The winner in Thursday's election will be the city's first new mayor in nearly a decade. Mayor Dan Curtis decided not to run this year, after three terms in office.

Cabott and Hartland have both sat on city council while Balsillie is new to city politics.