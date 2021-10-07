Whitehorse mayoral candidates meet for CBC forum
Whitehorse mayoral candidates Patti Balsillie, Laura Cabott and Samson Hartland participated in a CBC election forum on Monday evening.
Patti Balsillie, Laura Cabott and Samson Hartland running in Thursday's election
With just three days before voting day, Whitehorse's mayoral candidates participated in a forum on Monday evening hosted by CBC Yukon.
All three mayoral candidates — Patti Balsillie, Laura Cabott and Samson Hartland — took part. They met in the CBC Yukon studio in Whitehorse.
CBC reporter Chris Windeyer hosted the forum, which included questions submitted by voters.
Watch CBC Yukon's Whitehorse election forum:
The winner in Thursday's election will be the city's first new mayor in nearly a decade. Mayor Dan Curtis decided not to run this year, after three terms in office.
Cabott and Hartland have both sat on city council while Balsillie is new to city politics.
