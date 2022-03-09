Woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 Whitehorse death granted bail

A woman charged with manslaughter in the 2021 death of another woman in Whitehorse has been granted bail.

Yukon RCMP arrested Berdina Hager, 42, the morning of Dec. 7 in relation to the death of 27-year-old Phyllistine Hager in downtown Whitehorse on July 30, 2021.

Berdina Hager made a brief court appearance by video the morning of Dec. 8, followed by a bail hearing that afternoon.

She was released with the consent of the Crown on several conditions, including a requirement to reside at a downtown Whitehorse address, abide by a curfew between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., not consume alcohol outside of her residence and have no contact with eight individuals.

Berdina Hager and her supporters in the courtroom blew kisses and waved to each other as her bail hearing ended.

Her next court appearance is in January.