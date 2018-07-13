Sickly-looking foxes puzzle people in Whitehorse

Talia Woodland had no idea what kind of scrawny and skittish critter she was looking at — so she started filming it.

She posted the video on Facebook and asked "Does anyone know WTF this creature is...?!?"

Woodland got plenty of replies, comparing the animal to a dingo, a "rat dog," the mythical chupacabra, and even video game marsupial Crash Bandicoot.

It turned out other people in Whitehorse had also seen, and photographed, similar looking creatures — and they're nothing too unusual.

Marc Cattet, acting chief veterinary officer for Yukon, said mange is a "naturally occurring thing" in fox, wolf and coyote populations, and there's little reason for concern. Still, he advises people to avoid contact with infected animals. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)

"They're certainly foxes infected with mange," said Marc Cattet, Yukon's acting chief veterinary officer.

Mange is a skin disease caused by mites burrowing under an animal's skin, leading to severe irritation.

"What foxes will do is they will start chewing at their skin, they will start scratching at it, they will start rubbing at it ... hair starts to fall out," Cattet explained.

"In some years, there will be what we describe as an outbreak, a high prevalence of mange in wild dogs and other animals."

According to Cattet, there's little reason for concern. Mange can spread between animals and even humans, but there typically needs to be skin-to-skin contact.

"And it's not just a brief glancing of the skin against each other, they have to come into fairly intimate contact," Cattet said.

Taila Woodland captured this video of a fox with mange in Whitehorse. At the time she didn't know what the scrawny skittish creature was. 0:58

Steer clear of infected animals

Jordan Ogburn saw this animal in downtown Whitehorse a few weeks ago. (Submitted by Jordan Ogburn)

Still, Cattet advises people to be mindful, and try to steer clear of infected animals.

"If a person sees a fox bedding down in its garage, on a blanket in the corner sort of thing, well I might be cautious in handling that blanket — because the mites can be transferred by bedding," Cattet said.

"Mites are pretty indiscriminate in what animals or what mammals they crawl upon."

He said anyone who has come into direct contact with an infected animal should watch for any signs of rash.

Otherwise, there's no reason for officials to intervene, Cattet said, because mange is a "naturally occurring thing" among foxes. He expects the animals that people have been seeing around town will eventually get over their infections.

"It's fine to observe them at a distance, but let nature take its course," he said.

With files from Alexandra Byers.