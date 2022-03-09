Whitehorse man sentenced for 'drug-fuelled' sword-waving Dawson City foot chase

A Whitehorse man who chased people with a sword in Dawson City last year was sentenced in territorial court Friday.

Rodney Bailey was arrested in June 2021 after chasing people through the streets of Dawson City while brandishing a sword.

Crown and defence lawyers agreed to a plea deal that will drop or downgrade 12 of 16 charges against Bailey. He'll plead guilty to weapons charges, failure to comply with a probation order, and resisting arrest. The Crown and the defence agreed to a combined sentence of 18 months.

"I'm sorry for what happened," Bailey told court, via video conference from Whitehorse Correctional Centre. "I take responsibility and I just want to get this over with."

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, Bailey pulled up in a car to the Westminster Hotel, greeted two people, then jumped out and began chasing them with a sword.

Police responded and chased Bailey through downtown Dawson City, including the lobby of the Eldorado Hotel. At one point Bailey, brandishing a metal pipe, told the pursuing officer he'd have to shoot him. The officer instead used a Taser to take Bailey into custody.

Defence lawyer Lorna Fadden told court Bailey is a Métis man from Saskatchewan, whose upbringing included exposure to racism, addiction and abuse. Fadden said Bailey himself also struggles with addiction.

"This [incident] arose from a drug-fuelled period he was going through at the time," she said.

Nobody was seriously hurt during the incident, but at the time police reported several people were treated for exposure to bear spray. There was no mention of the bear spray in the agreed statement of facts.