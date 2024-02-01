74-year-old man dies after apartment fire in Whitehorse

The Whitehorse fire department and the territory's chief coroner are investigating after a 74-year-old man died from injuries sustained in an apartment fire downtown.

In a news release on Wednesday, the coroner says Jacques Joseph Allen received "significant injuries" in the fire on Sunday. He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries, the coroner says.

The release says emergency personnel were notified just before midnight on Sunday of smoke alarms ringing in an apartment at 1190 Front Street. The building is owned by the Yukon Housing Corporation.

Firefighters arrived at the building to find the second-floor hallway filled with smoke. They traced it to a fire in one apartment and managed to put it out, limiting the damage to "a small part of the living area."

Allen was the only occupant of the apartment, the coroner says.

An autopsy will be conducted next week in B.C. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.