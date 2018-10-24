Traffic stop in Whitehorse nets suspected fentanyl/heroin powder

A Whitehorse man has been arrested for drug possession and trafficking, after RCMP stopped a vehicle in the city's downtown early Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old was found with 10 grams of a powder, which police suspect is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, according to an RCMP news release issued Wednesday.

The traffic stop happened at 2 a.m. near 4th Avenue. and Ray Street.

Police also seized small amount of cash during the stop.

The suspect is in police custody and is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon in Whitehorse.