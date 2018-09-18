Bail hearing pushed back for Yukon man accused of mailing bomb to brother in B.C.

A Whitehorse man accused of mailing a bomb to his brother on Vancouver Island will remain in custody until at least Thursday after Monday's bail hearing was adjourned.

Leon Nepper, 73, is charged with sending an explosive device with intent to cause bodily harm and with illegally possessing an explosive device.

The device was mailed to Roger Nepper in Port Alice, B.C.

In territorial court Monday, Nepper appeared extremely frail, sitting with his head in his hands. His bail hearing was adjourned after the Crown prosecutor told the court police need more time to determine if they will bring additional charges.

The device exploded when Roger Nepper opened it at his home last Tuesday. His step-daughter says the blast left three of his fingers having to be amputated.

Nails from the bomb were removed from his stomach, she says, and her mother, Shirley Bowick, was also burned in the incident. Nepper remains in hospital in stable condition.

Leon Nepper will remain in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for Thursday.

With files from Alexandra Byers