Human remains found in Whitehorse's Long Lake area identified as missing man

Yukon Coroner's Service has confirmed the human remains found in the Long Lake area of Whitehorse in May are of missing man Roy Thomas Jackson.

Jackson, 55, was last seen in Whitehorse on Sept. 13, 2019. Police reported Jackson missing more than a month later in October. Yukon RCMP said at the time it had only recently been reported to them that he was missing.

His remains were found on May 13 in the Long Lake trail area but his identity was unknown at the time.

Specialists from B.C.'s Coroners Service in Vancouver completed a forensic anthropological and DNA analysis in order to identify Jackson, a release from Yukon Coroner's Service said.

The release states extensive searches for Jackson were conducted throughout southern Yukon and northern B.C.

Yukon Coroner's Service and Whitehorse RCMP are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson's disappearance are asked to contact RCMP or the office of Yukon's chief coroner.