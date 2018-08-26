Skip to Main Content
There's food for thought in the Whitehorse library's edible garden

'We had a chance to sort of dream big about things we'd like to see in the library. And for me, it was an edible garden.'

Patio garden has 'lots of things that people can come up and take samples of'

CBC News ·
The Whitehorse library has grown lots of herbs and also vegetables in its patio garden. (Tara McCarthy/CBC)

There are more to libraries than just books, and the Whitehorse Public Library has something you might not expect — a garden of edibles.

"I'm a big fan of kale, I must say," said library assistant Jodi Crewe, as she showed off the plants growing on the library's outdoor patio. 

"Sunflowers are pretty fun. Kids respond to that."

'Sunflowers are pretty fun. Kids respond to that,' says library assistant Jodi Crewe. (Tara McCarthy/CBC)

This is the second year the library has been growing edibles, with help from some other community groups. Crewe said the idea first took root at a library staff gathering.

"We had a chance to sort of dream big about things we'd like to see in the library," she said. "And for me, it was an edible garden, and community partnerships."

The garden has dill, sage, oregano, thyme, parsley, and of course, kale. Last year, there were potatoes and cabbage.

"Lots of things that people can come up and take samples of, but also smell, touch, feel," Crewe said. "Obviously, staff — we do partake."

The library has already used its patio garden in some programming, including its Page to Plate cooking workshop.

The garden has been relatively low-maintenance so far. All it requires is "some watering, weeding and deadhead-ing," said Crewe.

But it's an idea that has room to grow.

"It's a little bit of an open book right now — no pun intended," Crewe said.

Library patrons are welcome to come taste samples from the garden. The library has also used some of what it's grown for programming. (Whitehorse Public Library)

With files from Tara McCarthy

