Whitehorse youth cook meals inspired by literature in library workshop

Youth in Whitehorse this month had the chance to take a "literary and culinary adventure."

That's how Whitehorse Public Library describe their workshop series, Page to Plate.

"I look through different classic children's books and see what sort of recipes I can pull from it," said library assistant Andrea Bols.

This is her first summer coordinating the program.

Each class began in the library where students heard excerpts from books like The Wind in the Willows, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Matilda.

Then they went to the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre's kitchen and cooked meals inspired by the stories of the day.

Clementine Burgess said she finds the kitchen "a different world." (Stephanie Wood/CBC)

For their final week, they read an excerpt about a pheasant feast in Roald Dahl's Danny, the Champion of the World.

"I love food, it's a huge passion of mine. I love reading. Literacy and cookbooks tie together perfectly," said Bols, who is also a trained chef.

Clementine Burgess participated in all four weeks of the program.

She said it was unique working in a professional kitchen.

"It was a little overwhelming at first. It's different. I like working in it," she said. "Usually in your home it's just one counter and an oven. But this is way more."

Jacqueline Lilly de Jager (left) and Jake Tipton (right) made a peach pie from scratch. (Stephanie Wood/CBC)

Jacqueline Lilly de Jager said she plans to read the books that inspired them.

She also plans to use her new skills to help prepare food for her family.

"It's really fun, we get to learn lots of new things, and I'm happy we get to work with a professional chef," she said.

Jake Tipton said he'll use his new skills to help make more meals at home.

"Probably spaghetti, hamburgers and...sushi," he said.

The class made mushroom, apple and sage stuffed chicken wrapped in bacon; boiled carrots and parsnips with parsley and butter; hot buttered leeks; garlic rice; and peach pie.

They finished off the hard day's work with a sit-down feast.