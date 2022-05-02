Commuter delays continue following Robert Service Way landslide

Whitehorse residents are still advised to change their travel plans following a landslide that began on Saturday on Robert Service Way which is still an active and high-risk site, the city said in a news release Sunday.

The city is asking commuters to pick alternate routes to avoid the roundabout to Miles Canyon Road near the Yukon Energy Corporation.

This area remains closed until further notice, and the affected areas of the Millennium and Airport Trails are also closed, the release states.

Commuters can expect delays in travel time, and traffic congestion during the closures, prompting the city to ask residents to consider carpooling, taking transit, using active transportation like cycling, or working from home if possible.

Whitehorse resident Lenore Morris said she went on a bike ride on Miles Canyon Road, "by the time I came back the slide had happened." (Submitted by Lenore Morris)

Public transit to Lobird will be delayed — Route 5 is detouring along Second and Fourth Avenue, Two Mile Hill and Hamilton Boulevard.

The city said Standard Bus has been informed, and there are alternate routes planned for student transportation.

The city is asking the pubic to avoid the landslide area.

The City of Whitehorse continues to monitor the situation and will update the public as information becomes available, the release states.