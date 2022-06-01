Whitehorse sees 4th landslide in a month, 3rd since the weekend

There's been another landslide in Whitehorse, according to an employee of the Yukon Geological Survey (YGS).

Jeff Bond confirmed to CBC News that he witnessed a landslide on Tuesday morning, about 300 metres from the site of the April 30 landslide that saw debris cross Robert Service Way , leading to its closure.

Bond and a crew from YGS and city staff were there to install a camera near a tension crack, which can be a sign of a potential landslide.

As they were on their way to the top of the escarpment, they saw the ground at the site had already let go.

"You could still see trees settling and ground settling, and you could smell the churned up vegetation in the air," Bond said.

The landslide is the fourth along Whitehorse's escarpment in a month and the third since the weekend.

Debris from the April 30 landslide being removed from Robert Service Way. The city cleaned it up last week and started building a 100-metre sheet pile wall Friday. City staff were diverted from it on the weekend to help with the landslides that took place. Construction of the wall was set to resume Tuesday and last another seven to eight days. It's not known yet whether Tuesday's slide will affect the construction of the wall. (Submitted by City of Whitehorse)

The city closed off areas along Sixth Avenue from Jeckell Street to Drury Street, and the dog park at the end of Main Street following the two weekend landslides.

CBC News has sent a request to the City of Whitehorse to confirm the latest landslide and to find out more information about how they are monitoring potential sites. They did not provide an answer by press time.

'We're kind of scratching our heads'

The land that let go in Tuesday's slide was a bit different than in other areas, Bond said.

Surveyors on the previous slides noticed an over saturation of water in the soil from the melting snow, whereas this most recent spot was dry and full of trees.

"We're kind of scratching our heads about that," Bond said. "I think it definitely … makes you look at drier areas … and make sure you're looking for tension cracks outside of these highly moist areas."

Unlike the first landslide, Bond said there was no spillage of sediment or trees onto the highway. He doesn't expect the most recent landslide to set city crews back from their cleanup efforts. (CBC is trying to confirm this with the city).

Bond said he does not know how many sites are currently being monitored by the city but said to expect more landslides as there are cracks "along a lot of different places on the escarpment."

The best advice that Bond has for the public is to stay off the escarpment for the next six weeks.

"Just wait for things to dry out," he said. "It's going to take some time, even with this warm weather."